Rwanda: Agri-Exporters to Benefit From Export Growth Fund
Donatilla Nibagwire acquired a $100,000 loan from Export Growth Fund in 2016 to further her market penetration. She doubled her export volumes from two tonnes of fruits and vegetables.
