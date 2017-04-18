Rivers United survive red card to qua...

Rivers United survive red card to qualify

Rivers United of Nigeria survived playing with 10 men for much of the second half to draw 0-0 at Rayon Sports of Rwanda Saturday and reach the CAF Confederation Cup group phase. The west African club qualified 2-0 on aggregate after goals from Emeka Atuloma and Guy Kuemian gave them a first-leg victory in Port Harcourt last Sunday.

Chicago, IL

