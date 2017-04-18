Rivers United survive red card to qualify

Rivers United of Nigeria survived playing with 10 men for much of the second half to draw 0-0 at Rayon Sports of Rwanda Saturday and reach the CAF Confederation Cup group phase. The west African club qualified 2-0 on aggregate after goals from Emeka Atuloma and Guy Kuemian gave them a first-leg victory in Port Harcourt last Sunday.

