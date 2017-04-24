Police Scotland experts to assist officers in Rwanda on gender violence and child abuse
SCOTTISH police officers are to take their expertise on tackling violence against women and children into the scene of one of the world's most brutal civil wars of recent times. Police Scotland will team up with the United Nations-backed specialists on gender-based violence and child abuse in the Rwandan capital of Kigali to develop policing techniques and better protect victims.
