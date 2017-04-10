No visas yet, but Rwanda, SA ties are - better,' says minister
Rwanda and South Africa have experienced uneasy relations, which escalated in 2014, leading to the expulsion of diplomats from both Kigali and Pretoria. Kigali, however says relations have improved.
