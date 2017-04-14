New Chinese envoy presents credential...

New Chinese envoy presents credentials to Rwandan president

Read more: Xinhuanet

Presenting his credentials to Kagame, Ambassador Rao Hongwei conveyed to President Kagame the cordial greetings and good wishes of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He spoke highly of Rwanda's great accomplishments achieved in national building and reconciliation.

Chicago, IL

