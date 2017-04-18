Micro Finance is a tool for poverty alleviation - Rwandan Ambassador
THE Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Stanislas Kamanzi, has described micro finance as a potent tool for poverty alleviation and wealth creation. Ambassador Kamanzi who spoke last week at The Bullion Lecture organised by Centre for Financial Journalism in Lagos, believes that micro finance is essential to people-centred development, as it is an important stimulant of the creation of a middle income class that is critical for African economies to substantially take off.
