Merkel's 'man in Africa' downbeat on prospects for Africa-EU summit

Gunther Nooke, Angela Merkel's representative to Africa, offered a gloomy prognosis of November's Africa-EU summit in Abidjan on Tuesday , saying trade between the continents was "almost irrelevant" and that the African Union required major "institutional reform". The summit comes against a backdrop of a slew of measures, such as the German Marshall Plan for Africa, the EU's new Migration Compacts, and Emergency Trust Funds for Africa, the Sustainable Development Goals and the EU's New Consensus on Development - all seen as kick-starting a fresh dynamic between the world's poorest continent and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.