Merkel's 'man in Africa' downbeat on ...

Merkel's 'man in Africa' downbeat on prospects for Africa-EU summit

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Gunther Nooke, Angela Merkel's representative to Africa, offered a gloomy prognosis of November's Africa-EU summit in Abidjan on Tuesday , saying trade between the continents was "almost irrelevant" and that the African Union required major "institutional reform". The summit comes against a backdrop of a slew of measures, such as the German Marshall Plan for Africa, the EU's new Migration Compacts, and Emergency Trust Funds for Africa, the Sustainable Development Goals and the EU's New Consensus on Development - all seen as kick-starting a fresh dynamic between the world's poorest continent and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC