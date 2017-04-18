Jetlink Air CRJ1 at Kigali on Nov 12t...

Jetlink Air CRJ1 at Kigali on Nov 12th 2009, throttle jam, impacted terminal after return

Wednesday Apr 19

A Jetlink Air Canadair CRJ-100 on behalf of Rwandair Express, registration 5Y-JLD performing flight WB-205 from Kigali to Entebbe with 10 passengers and 5 crew , turned around shortly after takeoff with the crew reporting a jam of their throttle levers. The airplane landed safely, but subsequently impacted the VIP terminal of Kigali Airport at around 13:00 local .

Start the conversation

Chicago, IL

