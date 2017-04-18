Jetlink Air CRJ1 at Kigali on Nov 12th 2009, throttle jam, impacted terminal after return
A Jetlink Air Canadair CRJ-100 on behalf of Rwandair Express, registration 5Y-JLD performing flight WB-205 from Kigali to Entebbe with 10 passengers and 5 crew , turned around shortly after takeoff with the crew reporting a jam of their throttle levers. The airplane landed safely, but subsequently impacted the VIP terminal of Kigali Airport at around 13:00 local .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC