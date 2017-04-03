Inmates Hurl Stones in Rare Riot at Prison in Rwandan Capital
Inmates protesting living conditions at Gasabo prison in the Rwandan capital of Kigali hurled stones over the prison's walls on Monday, damaging nearby houses and disrupting traffic, residents and officials said. Rioting began on Friday when the prison, which houses at least 5,000 inmates, caught fire, according to residents living near the prison.
