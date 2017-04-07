Flame of hope lit as Rwanda remembers...

Flame of hope lit as Rwanda remembers genocide

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Lighting the flame of hope and laying of wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre marked the start of the 23rd commemoration of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Rwandans and friends of Rwanda all over the world on Friday marked the anniversary of the 1994 Genocide that claimed close to 1 million lives, mostly ethnic Tutsis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC