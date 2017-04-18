FEATURE-Young Africans chart new path for agriculture as climate heats up

KIGALI/NAIROBI, April 18 - Jean Bosco Nzeyimana's company, Habona Ltd, employs 25 young people who collect garbage, separate out the plastic and metal, and use the organic waste to produce fuel briquettes for cooking. "This is a very smart agricultural technology, because this is the place where farmers can get compost that helps them restore the soil quality lost through applying chemical fertilisers," said Nzeyimana, adding that Habona is producing 50 tonnes of fuel a month.

