FEATURE: One woman's heroic efforts to restore more than just Rwanda's forests

She is one of five individuals from around the world honoured this week with the Forest Heroes Award by the United Nations Forum on Forests for their efforts to sustain, protect and manage this vital natural resource, and inspire positive change. Rose was unable to attend the award ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, as she was taking part in numerous events taking place this week in Rwanda to mark the 1994 genocide, during which nearly one million people, mostly ethnic Tutsis, were massacred by Hutu militia and government forces over a period of just 100 days.

