Ethiopia PM participates in Rwanda community work during state visit

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on Saturday participated in the Rwanda monthly community work locally known as Umuganda as he winds up his three-day State Visit to the small central African country. Desalegn arrived in the Rwandan Capital Kigali on Thursday accompanied by the First Lady Roman Tesfaye and high level officials of his government to strengthen bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Rwanda.

Chicago, IL

