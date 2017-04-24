East Africa: Rwanda, Ethiopia Expand ...

East Africa: Rwanda, Ethiopia Expand Bilateral Ties

17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Rwanda and Ethiopia agreed on new areas of cooperation at a meeting which concluded in Kigali on Tuesday, an official who attended the two-day session said. The new areas of partnerships are in the fields of education, tourism and mutual legal assistance, according to Claude Nikobisanzwe, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

Chicago, IL

