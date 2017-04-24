East Africa: Region in Joint Effort Against Tax Fraud
Commissioners of tax investigation and enforcement from Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda say information sharing as well as deeper collaboration will be decisive in tackling tax fraud. They emphasised this, yesterday, at the opening of a two-day session of the sixth East African Regional Meeting for Commissioners of Tax Investigation and Enforcement , in Kigali.
