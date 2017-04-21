.com | Rwandan court hands ex-Hutu militia leader life sentence
Former Hutu militia leader Bernard Munyagishari was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Kigali on Thursday for his role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide. The high court of Kigali judged Munyagishari guilty of "crimes of murder and genocide" but acquitted him of rape.
