Chinese medical team hailed for healthcare services in Rwanda

Rwanda hailed China's supportive role in the country's health sector as the 17th Chinese medical team completed one-year medical service there. At Kibungo Hospital in eastern Rwanda and Masaka Hospital in Kigali, the team received up to 4,355 cases, performed 450 surgical operations and 992 acupuncture treatments, according to officials.

