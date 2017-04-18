British Rwanda 'plot' woman Violette Uwamahoro back in UK
A pregnant British woman from Leeds who was arrested in Rwanda on suspicion of plotting to undermine President Paul Kagame is back in the UK. Violette Uwamahoro was granted bail last month by a court which ruled that her detention over charges of spreading state secrets was not warranted.
