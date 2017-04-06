Almanac for Thursday, April 6, 2017
Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include Italian painter Raphael in 1483; newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823; journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866; actor Walter Huston in 1884; radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892; baseball Hall of Fame member Gordon "Mickey" Cochrane in 1903; geneticist James Watson in 1928 ; musician Andre Previn in 1929 ; country singer Merle Haggard in 1937; actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 ; drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 ; producer/director Barry Levinson in 1942 ; actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 ; actor Marilu Henner in 1952 ; Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa in 1963 ; actor Zach Braff in 1975 ; actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 ; model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 .
