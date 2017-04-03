Africa: Rwanda to Lift Double Taxatio...

Africa: Rwanda to Lift Double Taxation for Moroccan Investors

3 hrs ago

Rwanda's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a law removing double taxation for Moroccan investors while mitigating against tax evasion on income accrued by their businesses. Moroccan investors have shown great interest in Rwanda ever since King Mohammed VI visited the country in October last year.

Chicago, IL

