Why Trumpa s first overseas trip should include Africa

As the first African president to address Washington's largest annual gathering of pro-Israel activists, Rwandan leader Paul Kagame underscored a key reason for his country's natural kinship with the Jewish state: As two peoples who survived brutal extermination campaigns, they know the real-world consequences of inaction in the face of hate. Mr. Kagame declared to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Sunday that "our world is not truly safe - not for us, not for anyone" until the twisted ideologies behind the Holocaust or the Rwanda genocide are acknowledged, confronted with a unified front and defeated.

