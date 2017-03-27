Why Trumpa s first overseas trip shou...

Why Trumpa s first overseas trip should include Africa

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Washington Times

As the first African president to address Washington's largest annual gathering of pro-Israel activists, Rwandan leader Paul Kagame underscored a key reason for his country's natural kinship with the Jewish state: As two peoples who survived brutal extermination campaigns, they know the real-world consequences of inaction in the face of hate. Mr. Kagame declared to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Sunday that "our world is not truly safe - not for us, not for anyone" until the twisted ideologies behind the Holocaust or the Rwanda genocide are acknowledged, confronted with a unified front and defeated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC