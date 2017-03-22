VW forms new sub-Saharan Africa region

VW forms new sub-Saharan Africa region

Read more: Iol.co.za

Volkswagen South Africa chairman and managing director Thomas Schfer has taken over responsibility for developing and networking 49 African states that are part of a new sub-Saharan Africa region established by the German-based original equipment manufacturer. The establishment of the new fourth region is in line with the company's regionalisation strategy for the VW brand.

