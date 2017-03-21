UPDATE 1-Investors flock to I&M Bank ...

UPDATE 1-Investors flock to I&M Bank Rwanda IPO

Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank IPO-IMB.RW attracted solid demand from investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said. The government offered 99,030,400 shares in the lender to raise funds for the construction of a second airport near the capital.

