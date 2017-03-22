UNWTO Secretary General election camp...

UNWTO Secretary General election campaign through the eyes of the Hon. Walter Mzembi

Endorsed by the African Union during the July 2016 summit in Kigali, Rwanda, Dr. Walter Mzembi is continuing his worldwide outreach to garner international support for his bid to secure the top job at the Madrid-based tourism organization. Who will be the next Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization ? Elections for the next Secretary General will take place at UNWTO Headquarters, in Madrid, from 11 to 12 May 2017, during the course of the 105 Meeting of the Organisation's 33-member Executive Council.

