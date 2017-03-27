Taylor Report: Free Victoire Ingabire, End Kagame's Dictatorship., Segment 1
Once again, Rwandans and their international supporters have gathered in Brussels to call for the release of political prisoner, Victoire Ingabire, imprisoned in Rwanda for daring to stand for office and for challenging the RPF version of the 1994 war and massacres in that country.
