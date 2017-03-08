Taylor Report: Assassinations and Int...

Taylor Report: Assassinations and Intimidation of Opposition Show...

2 hrs ago Read more: A-Infos Radio Project

Former Rwandan army officer, of long service in the Rwandan Patriotic Army, describes a Rwanda that has fallen under the power of a self-enriching circle and abuses power to remain in office. Much of President Kagame's time is spent in visiting foreign donors and extracting funds, while within Rwanda a real food crisis is unfolding.

A-Infos Radio Project

