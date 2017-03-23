Southern Africa: Burundi Keeps Knocking At SADC's Door
The Southern African Development Community may not seem such an exclusive club to many of its own citizens. After all, a few of its members - Swaziland and Zimbabwe spring to mind - systematically violate the club's ostensible rules, regarding respect for democracy, the rule of law and governance especially, without evident fear of expulsion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC