Sons' plea to Rwanda's president over...

Sons' plea to Rwanda's president over pregnant mother held in prison

Yesterday

The young sons of a mother held in prison in Rwanda have written to the country's president asking for her to be released. Mrs Uwamahoro's children, Samuel, aged eight, and David, 10, have written to Prime Minister Theresa May, and Rwandan president, Paul Kagame, in a bid to help their mother.

Chicago, IL

