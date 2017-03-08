Rwandan student looks to a future in ...

Rwandan student looks to a future in biomass energy

Looking for a way to help society in Rwanda, 19-year-old Herve-Christian Sheja Kabanda, is at the University of Nebraska looking to enter into Rwanda's energy sector. Sheja Kabanda used to make money in his hometown of Nyamirambo, in Kigali, creating wedding videos and taking photographs of teenagers dancing.

Chicago, IL

