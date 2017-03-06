Rwandan police detain wife of exiled ...

Rwandan police detain wife of exiled opposition figure

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: New Vision

Rukundo is an official of the National Rwandan Congress , an opposition party in exile founded by former allies of President Paul Kagame, who has ruled Rwanda since 2000. The wife of a member of Rwanda's opposition in exile who went missing in the central African country two weeks ago, is in police custody accused of ties to a criminal network, her husband said Friday.

