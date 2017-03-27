Rwandan High Commissioner accredited ...

Rwandan High Commissioner accredited to Seychelles

The new High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Seychelles, H.E. Mr Eugene Kayihura, presented his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House this morning. President Faure congratulated High Commissioner Kayihura on his appointment and wished him the very best for his tenure in office.

