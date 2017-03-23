RwandAir begins direct flights from A...

RwandAir begins direct flights from Accra to Lagos

Thursday Mar 23

RwandAir, the national carrier of the Republic of Rwanda will on March 23 commence direct flights from Accra to Lagos as part of the Airline's route expansion project in 2017. Lagos -Nigeria being the first phase of the project, will be followed by new routes such as Harare and Mumbai on 01st and 03 rd April respectively.

