Rwanda: Rwanda Launches Electronic Ca...

Rwanda: Rwanda Launches Electronic Cargo Tracking System

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System which went up on March 24, is expected to save on the cost and time of transporting cargo on the Northern Corridor. Trade Mark East Africa projects that container transit time on the Northern Corridor to Kigali will go down by 35 per cent from eight to three days, and costs by 15 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,802,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC