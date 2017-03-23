Rwanda: Rwanda Launches Electronic Cargo Tracking System
The Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System which went up on March 24, is expected to save on the cost and time of transporting cargo on the Northern Corridor. Trade Mark East Africa projects that container transit time on the Northern Corridor to Kigali will go down by 35 per cent from eight to three days, and costs by 15 per cent.
