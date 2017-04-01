Rwanda prison fire leaves scores injured

Rwanda prison fire leaves scores injured

A massive fire on Friday morning raged through Kimironko prison in Gasabo District in the country's capital Kigali, injuring seven inmates. The cause of the fire was not readily established.

