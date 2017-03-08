Rwanda, Paul Kagame's economic mirage...

Rwanda, Paul Kagame's economic mirage: an interview with David Himbara

The tiny East African nation of Rwanda has played a unique and prominent role in U.S. political ideation since the 1994 massacres known as the Rwanda Genocide. The West's so-called "failure to intervene in Rwanda" - and the Holocaust - became arguments for violating the national sovereignty of nations in the Global South to protect people from their own governments.

Chicago, IL

