Rwanda: Govt Eyes Cross-Border Markets to Enhance Exports
The Government is looking to cross-border markets planned at key border areas to improve trade and Rwanda's exports to the region. According to James Tayebwa, the in charge of regional integration at Ministry of Trade, Industry and East African Community Affairs, a total of eight cross-border markets will be constructed by the government at different crossing points to facilitate trade between Rwanda and neighbouring countries - DR Congo, Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Tue
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC