Rwanda: Govt Eyes Cross-Border Markets to Enhance Exports

The Government is looking to cross-border markets planned at key border areas to improve trade and Rwanda's exports to the region. According to James Tayebwa, the in charge of regional integration at Ministry of Trade, Industry and East African Community Affairs, a total of eight cross-border markets will be constructed by the government at different crossing points to facilitate trade between Rwanda and neighbouring countries - DR Congo, Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania.

