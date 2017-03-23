Rwanda fails to answer Victoire Ingab...

Rwanda fails to answer Victoire Ingabire's appeal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: San Francisco Bay View

Participating in a sit-in to free Victoire Ingabire in The Hague, Netherlands, is Ingabire's son, Remy Ndizeye Niyigena, kneeling to the left of the banner. Ann Garrison, who was honored with the Victoire Prize for her reporting on the African Great Lakes Region in 2014 and attended the annual prize presentation in Brussels again this March, reports: "The young Rwandan Belgians who produce Jambo News told me that many in the diaspora are discouraged about the possibility of change in their home country, but that they will not abandon the defense of Victoire Ingabire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC