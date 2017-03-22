Rwanda: Exiled Rwandan Priest Declares Alternative Cabinet
Exiled Catholic church prelate-turned-opposition politician Thomas Nahimana's political credentials were put to the test after some members of the "exiled alternative government" he formed pulled out. Mr Nahimana, who has been trying to return to Rwanda to supposedly take part in the August presidential polls announced a government consisting of members of different exiled opposition groups, saying that the current regime had lost all "legitimacy and legality."
