Rwanda: Banks, Govt Must Do More to A...

Rwanda: Banks, Govt Must Do More to Achieve a Cashless Economy, Experts Say

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The push by government for Rwanda to achieve a cashless economy is slowly gaining ground with more and more financial institutions embracing and promoting financial technology . Presently, the majority of banks have rolled out technology-driven services and solutions, a development that has helped them increase options to enhance services as well as enable customers to make transactions easily and deepen inclusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... 7 hr Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC