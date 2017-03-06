Rights group says Rwanda detains wife of opposition figure
KAMPALA, Uganda - Human Rights Watch is urging Rwandan authorities to charge or free the wife of an opposition figure who it says has been held incommunicado for more than two weeks. The group said Monday that Violette Uwamahoro, who has been living in the United Kingdom, was last heard from on February 14 when she arrived at the main bus station in Kigali, the capital.
