Researchers assessing impact of mycotoxins in Rwanda

According to the IGQI, two specific classes of mycotoxins - aflatoxins and fumonisins - are believed to play a significant role in affecting Rwanda's grain quality. AMES, IOWA, U.S. - The Iowa Grain Quality Initiative of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has begun a project in Rwanda to assess the amount of mycotoxin contamination in the nation's feed grain supply.

