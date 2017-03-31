Pope Begs Forgiveness For Church Role...

Pope Begs Forgiveness For Church Role In Rwandan Genocide

Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"The pope's gesture is a way for him to put back into play a Rwandan Catholic Church effectively discredited" by the scandal, wrote Nicolas Seneze, the Rome correspondent for the French daily La Croix. He acknowledged that priests, nuns and members of the Church had succumbed to hatred and violence by taking part in the 1994 killings.

Chicago, IL

