Netanyahu, Pence to Headline Annual Israeli Policy Conference
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to headline the 2017 meeting of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee next week in Washington. The AIPAC Policy Conference, which regularly sees attendance above 15,000 people, is the largest annual pro-Israel gathering in the U.S., and will feature speeches from political leaders like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
