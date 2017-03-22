Mo Ibrahim's Prize money and the curs...

Mo Ibrahim's Prize money and the curse of African presidents

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Once again, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation failed to get a worthy candidate for the 2016 award. The prize, said to be the biggest cash prize on Planet Earth, is staked for a former African leader who scored good marks on the good governance index during his or her tenure of office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC