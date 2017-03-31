Londoners turn their backs on Jeremy Corbyn

The Labour leader also said his party would not give her a "free hand" to use Brexit to attack rights - including those of workers and European Union nationals who want to remain in Britain - and cut services. The YouGov survey for Queen Mary University of London put Labour on 37%, just three points ahead of the Conservatives on 34%, with Lib Dems on 14% and Ukip down four points on 9%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.