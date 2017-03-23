Kenya's Tourist Arrival Numbers Top Those For Egypt, South Africa
Kenya is ahead of rivals South Africa and Egypt among the leading African destinations for international tourist arrivals in a new report released by flight monitoring company ForwardKeys. The report, which compares flight reservation data from more than 16 million transactions daily, seeks to shed light on the positioning of African destinations on the global tourism map, ahead of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, this October.
