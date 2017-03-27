Kagame hails Rwanda-Israel bond at AIPAC

Kagame hails Rwanda-Israel bond at AIPAC

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Times of Israel

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame became the first African leader to address Washington's biggest pro-Israel forum Sunday, hailing the Jewish state as an inspiration for his own country's rebirth after genocide. Kagame was commander of the rebel force that put an end to the 1994 slaughter of Rwandan Tutsis by Hutu extremists and has led the country since 2000, as it recovers from the conflict and becomes a regional economic success story.

