Israel's African Darling: An Interview with Robin Philpot

Friday Mar 31

On Sunday morning, 03.26.2017, Rwandan President Paul Kagame became the first African president to address the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee , which also identifies itself as "America's Pro-Israel Lobby." Kagame was also the only foreign head of state to address this year's conference besides Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

Chicago, IL

