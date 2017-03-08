Gunmen attack Rwandan town, kill two

Gunmen attack Rwandan town, kill two

Kigali, March 13 - Two Rwandans were killed while another was injured in an attack by armed gunmen in western Rwandan town of Rusizi, on Sunday morning. According to information from Rwanda Defence Force , one of the deceased and the wounded were on night patrol locally called irondo at a health post, while the second dead victim was a 12-year-old.

