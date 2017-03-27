France's Macron says post-Brexit prio...

France's Macron says post-Brexit priority is protecting EU citizens

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Reuters

Emmanuel Macron, the centrist who is favourite to win the French presidential election in May, said on Wednesday his priority, as Britain starts the process of divorce from the European Union, would be to protect EU citizens. "The question is not to punish the UK for a vote by the British people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC